Whitley Bay ladies help raise £1,500 for Marie Curie

Hundreds of pounds has been raised for charity thanks to the sterling efforts of a group of ladies.

After a year of activities The Broadway Ladies Group presented Whitley Bay fundraising group for Marie Curie with a cheque for £1,500.

The group chose Marie Curie as its charity of the year after meeting chairman Debra Mitchell and hearing her story as to why she fundraises.

Debra said: “I’m absolutely thrilled the Ladies Group chose to fundraise for Marie Curie.

“Its donation will pay for 75 hours of nursing care of a terminally ill person in their own home.

“It’s an honour to have had the ladies fundraise for Marie Curie, the charity which I’m so passionate about.”

The Broadway Ladies Group held various events during the course of 2017, including an afternoon tea with singing from Anna Leigh vocal students and a coffee morning.

Dorothy Gripton, chairman of The Broadway Ladies Group, said: “We are delighted to have presented a cheque to Marie Curie.

“The ladies have all worked very hard to raise the money and are equally delighted to have been able to raise so much for such a worthwhile charity.”

To find out more about the Whitley Bay Fundraising Group for Marie Curie, email Debra at whitleybayfundraisinggroup.mariecurie@hotmail.com