Whitley Bay photographer snaps up another top accolade

A Whitley Bay photographer has been named in the top ten in the world.

Tina Stobbs, a newborn and baby photographer, was named in the international top ten photographers in the babies and bumps category by the Guild of Photographers.

Tina Stobbs' image that came runner up in the Baby and Toddler Image of the Year Award 2018.

And at the Guild of Photographer’s Annual Awards ceremony, Tina was also awarded the Photographer’s Bar for the third year running and came runner-up in the Baby and Toddler Image of the Year award.

Tina said: “The Guild receives thousands of image submissions each month across all of the categories.

“In the babies category alone it receives between 1,500 and 2,000 images per month and only a handful of those receive a silver award. There were a very small number of gold awards given out for the whole year in my category so I’m over the moon to have received 12 silver awards during 2018.”

Tina, who set up her photography business Captured Forever in 2014, added: “It’s no secret that I love my job. Working with young families and capturing precious moments in the first few days of a baby’s life is a real privilege.

“Having my hard work recognised in this way is an incredible feeling.”

The Guild of Photographers is the trade association of professional photographers in the UK. Its competitions for image of the month and image of the year attract entrants from all over the world, with only the highest quality images achieving recognition from the guild.

Claire Elliott, a judge for the Guild of Photographers, said: “Achieving the Bar for a third consecutive year, as Tina has, is an amazing achievement.

“It demonstrates her incredible commitment to maintaining an extremely high standard of newborn and baby photography.

“I’ve known Tina for a number of years and there’s no doubt she’s one of the best, most committed baby and toddler photographers, not only in the UK, but on a world stage too.”

Tina provides newborn, bump, baby and toddler photography all over the north east, offering a ‘shoot at home’ service for new parents.

For more information visit www.capturedforeverbyts.co.uk