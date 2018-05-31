Whitley Bay pub gets temporary reprieve from closing

A popular pub set to close this month has been given a temporary reprieve.

42nd Street, in East Parade, was due to close after the site – which has been part of Whitley Bay’s seafront for more than 100 years – was earmarked for new flats.

But following a series of conversations between managers Gary Harding and Gavin Hattrick, pub owners and potential buyers, the pub has been given more time, with an initial three months of trading.

Gary and Gavin, who also run the adjoining King George Pub, Tanner Smiths in South Parade and Whitley Bay Brewing Company, have been delighted with the news.

Gary said: “We are really pleased with the extra time given.

“It’s great for staff, our suppliers and all the other businesses that will benefit.

“It keeps the Whitley Bay nightlife buzzing and we hope we can be part of a fantastic summer 2018 in Whitley Bay.”

A deal is being drawn up which will see 42nd Street and nearby Easy Street, in South Parade, turned into flats.

But the proposals have sparked anger in the town, with some saying the area is already saturated with housing while others want to see the pub remain.

And nearly 500 have signed a petition started on North Tyneside Council’s website calling on the land to not be used for housing.