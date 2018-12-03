Whitley Bay pupils find the smarter way to travel

More pupils at Whitley Bay school are walking or cycling to school after signing up to an initiative.

Pupils at Star of the Sea Primary School took part in a Car-free Day organised by North Tyneside Council’s GoSmarter team.

The event included playground sessions around the Green Cross Code, interactive classroom activities about traffic-related air pollution, and a visit by ‘Dr Bike’, who carried out cycle repairs.

As well as a drop in car numbers to and from the school on the day, a survey has shown pupils were continuing to use sustainable travel the following week.

The GoSmarter in North Tyneside initiative, which is delivered for the council by its partner Capita, aims to encourage sustainable travel.

Star of the Sea’s deputy head Kathryn DiMambro said: “Our pupils are very keen to promote walking, cycling and scooting to school to help the environment and keep us healthy.

“Parents really engaged with the No-Car Day and this has impacted positively ever since. We have found that we have fewer cars dropping children off at school and more parents are parking further away and walking to the school gates.”

Coun Sarah Day, cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, said: “As the council’s cycling champion I know how important it is to promote the use of sustainable forms of travel.

“Our Go Smarter team is working with schools to encourage the use of sustainable forms of transport.”

She added: “It’s great that schools like Star of the Sea are reacting so positively to the initiative.”

For more information about GoSmarter in North Tyneside, contact Paul Adams, sustainable transport officer, on 0191 643 6125 or email gosmarter@northtyneside.gov.uk