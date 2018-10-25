Whitley Bay pupils make their mark on the environment

Green-fingered children have been doing their part to help the environment.

Pupils at Coquet Park First School in Whitley Bay, have been working towards renewing their Eco Green Flag.

Officials at the school are hoping for good news in November, which would be their fourth renewal.

As part of that, the school hosted an Eco Day last Friday.

Last year, the school’s 150 children collected 1,300 plastic bottles and, working with the Whitley Bay Rotary Club, built their Eco Greenhouse.

Last week, children, staff and Rotary members gathered for a grand opening of the new feature.

The Green Ambassador children presented the Rotary Club with a thank you picture tree, featuring every child’s fingerprint, before the Rotarians cut the ribbon on the Eco Greenhouse.

The school also hosted the North Tyneside Wash, squash and recycle team at a special assembly.

The children also marked the occasion with a ‘Turn it off day’ where they tried to use no electricity in the classrooms and have a day of outdoor learning.

Headteacher Colleen Ward said: “The children are delighted to celebrate the opening of the ‘Eco Greenhouse’.

“They have worked hard to collect all the bottles needed and are looking forward to growing seedlings in the summer.

“Thank you to Mrs Cairns, Coquet Park Eco Warriors and the Whitley Bay Rotary Club for working together to complete such a successful project.”