Whitley Bay restaurant is cooking up a storm for TV show

A North Tyneside restaurant is taking part in a MasterChef-style cooking competition to showcase the work of Indian restaurants in the north east.

The second series of Chef TV Reality Show will be broadcast to a national audience via Channel i Television from June 26.

And among the 20 restaurants to have signed up is The Shampan in Whitley Bay.

The series is also being supported by Newcastle College, which will be giving contestants a taster session of the training chefs in the industry could receive.

Mohammed Alamgir, competition organiser and Channel i Television correspondent, said: “Traditionally, chefs within local Indian restaurants have only had ‘on-the-job’ training.

“Newcastle College is helping by showing this year’s entrants the kind of industry training that’s available via local colleges and, hopefully, we’ll encourage viewers to think about the options available to them.

“The Chef is a competition and we want to find the best chef from the group, but along the way we want to increase the skills of our entrants and showcase their creativity.

“It’s a chance to raise the profile of chefs who are producing some of our most popular local food and encourage the recruitment of more new chefs into the industry.”

In the build up to the show, the restaurants took part in a charity night in aid of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Mohammed said: “We’re proud to be raising funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.”

“We believe this is the first time Indian restaurants in the region have come together to do something like this. The enthusiasm to get involved, from restaurant owners and chefs, has been really wonderful.”

Representing the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, Lady Elsie joined Mohammed, along with Milon Miah, of Spice Island in Barnard Castle and winner of The Chef 2017, and Philip Pringle, lecturer and course leader in food and hospitality at Newcastle College, to find out more about the competition.

Regional heats of The Chef TV Reality Show begin on June 26, and the 20 initial contestants will be whittled down to ten for the televised finals, which begin in September.