Whitley Bay restaurant named best in region

A Whitley Bay restaurant has been named the best in the region at a national awards.

The Shampan, in Whitley Road, was voted the best Indian restaurant in Tyneside at the Curry Life Awards in London.

The annual awards showcase the very best of the best in Curry industry has to offer, rewarding those who strive towards providing a unique experience, with excellent food, service and ambience.

Restaurateur Kamrul Hussain, who runs the Shampan, said: “It’s great honour to be recognised and I would like to thank my team for their hard work and our customers who’ve inspired us to keep improving and experimenting.

“Regulars at the restaurant are often used to test out new dishes with their opinion helping fine-tune new creations.”

Mr Hussain added: “Diners have a real appreciation of Indian cuisine nowadays and aren’t going to settle for second best. I’m just happy that I have contributed towards curry being the British national dish.

“People love Indian food and chefs in the UK have a unique take on Indian cuisine. It’s not surprising given the history between the two countries.”

The gala event hosted by the Journalist and Broadcaster, Jon Snow.

An impressive 500,000 votes were counted in total.

At the ceremony, Korma has been crowned king of the curries for diners, with jalfrezi finishing second on 17 per cent, followed by tikka masala. Other offering included rogan josh, vindaloo and balti.

Cobra Beer founder Lord Karan Bilimoria said: “Not many people would have thought korma was more popular than dishes such as tikka masala and balti – so the survey findings really are fascinating from that point of view. More than 2,000 curry bosses were quizzed for the poll.

“We are delighted Cobra continues to be the nation’s favourite beer with all curry dishes. “Curry remains one of the country’s favourite takeaway foods – and now we know that korma is king.”

Syed Belal Ahmed, who is the Editor of Curry Life Magazine, which organises the Curry Life Awards, added: “We have been championing the British curry cuisine for many years and despite being hit hard by several recessions, it has managed to survive and flourish.

“There are pressing issues that need to be resolved, such as relaxing overseas work permits and a sensible discussion about spiralling business rates, but awards ceremony was about recognition and celebration of much loved British curry.”