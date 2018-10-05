Whitley Bay restaurant up for top curry award

A restaurant is hoping to curry favour with judges and walk away with another award.

Shampan Indian Restaurant, in Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, is among the nominees at the annual Curry Life Awards.

The establishment is in the running for one of the Best Curry Restaurant in the UK in the competition, which are seen as the most celebrated annual event for British curry houses.

Restaurant owner and manager Kamrul Hussain said: “This will be the first time we have been shortlisted for Curry Life National Awards, which is very good news.

“It makes me very happy, our restaurant is very established and well loved by diners despite being in North Tyneside Food Scene for relatively shorter times. It is a lovely restaurant with five star facilities and people really enjoy the food, service and everything.

“We can always hope to be joining the League of Curry Life’s Elite Club of Best Curry Restaurants in the Country for 2018.”

To help the Shampan clinch the award, customers can complete nomination forms, available at the restaurant, or they can also complete a nomination online at www.currylifeawards.com

All completed entries will also be placed into a free prize draw to win free flights, free Cobra beers or free meals at the restaurant.

This year’s glittering ceremony of Curry Life Awards will take place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, Central London, on Sunday alongside the first ever World Curry Expo.