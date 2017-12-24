Whitley Bay school is ranked in top ten in national guide

Staff and students are celebrating after their school was named in the top 10 in the North East.

Whitley Bay High School was ranked seventh in the Parent Power, The Sunday Times School Guide 2018.

The Parent Power identifies the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their recent examination results.

And those at Whitley Bay High were delighted with the national recognition.

Headteacher Steve Wilson said: “We were very pleased to be recognised for our achievements at GCSE and A-Level in The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2018.

“Our GCSE and A-Level results were again excellent this year and reflect the very hard work of our students and staff.

“Over 80 per cent of our Year 11 students achieved the new higher grades in both English and maths. 30 per cent of all GCSE grades were A*/A or the equivalent 7,8 or 9 grades.

“What is even more pleasing is that students of all abilities make fantastic progress at GCSE at Whitley Bay High School – many of whom then go on to study in our Sixth Form.

“At A-Level, the average grade was a B, with 56 per cent of all grades being A* to B. This is an excellent achievement

“These results highlight not only the hard work of students but the determination of our staff to make learning interesting and fun.

“Staff spend a huge amount of time creating lessons that allow students to thrive and go on to achieve grades well above national predictions.”

“We want students to develop a love of learning and this is achieved through the exciting lessons our staff provide.

“This, combined with the great relationships that exist between staff and students alongside the wealth of extra-curricular opportunities means students thoroughly enjoy their time at Whitley Bay High School and go on to achieve outstanding results.”