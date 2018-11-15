Whitley Bay shopping parade ready for Christmas lights switch-on

A shopping area is preparing to switch on its Christmas lights.

The annual Whitley Lodge Christmas lights switch on takes place on Wednesday, November 28, at 3.30pm.

Residents, businesses and children from the local school will sing carols and celebrate the turning on of the Christmas tree lights.

Santa will be in his grotto at The Treehouse with children’s entertainment, face painters, mince pies and sweets being provided across the Lodge shopping parade.

Pupils at Whitley Lodge First School will be able to get a free child’s meal from Pantrini’s fish and chip shop.

Tickets for the raffle can be bought from Cruz Hairworks.

The event is being organised by Whitley Lodge Community Spirit (WLCS), which recently made a £150 donation to Whitley Lodge Under Fives for the purchase of bells and claves for the children to create musical sounds and learn to keep a rhythm whilst encouraging physical movement.

Carol Shields, Whitley Lodge Under Fives joint manager, said: “This is the third time Whitley Lodge Community Spirit have kindly supported us and on this occasion the donation has gone towards the purchase of musical instruments to help the children work towards their Early Learning Goals through generating an interest in music and sounds.”

Whitley Lodge Under Fives is a sessional pre-school that meets daily and incorporates a Toddler group, providing pre-school education to children aged two and three.

Whitley Lodge Community Spirit is a non-profit organisation raising funds for the local Whitley Lodge area to run the Summer Fair and Christmas events by offering free or low cost activities for all the family to enjoy. It is run by volunteers from the Whitley Lodge businesses, St Mary’s Church and residents within the area.