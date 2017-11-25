Whitley Bay shopping parade ready to turn on Christmas fun

A shopping parade in Whitley Bay is preparing to get into the Christmas spirit.

The annual Whitley Lodge Christmas Tree Lights Turn On will take place on Wednesday, November 29, at 3.30pm.

It is being organised by Whitley Lodge Community Spirit (WLCS) and will see a number of events taking place on the afternoon.

There will be carol singing by Whitley Lodge First School, St Mary’s Parish Church, St John’s Methodist Church and Whitley Lodge Baptist Church.

Children’s entertainment will be provided across the Lodge parade, including Santa in his grotto at The Treehouse from 4pm, face painters in Harrison’s and seasonal characters from Hopscotch Entertainment.

Local shops and businesses in the parade will also be getting into the festive spirit with hospitality and hampers on offer.

All proceeds from the event will be going back into Whitley Lodge Community Spirit annual activities and to support funding for local good causes.

For further information follow the Facebook page @whitleylodgecs

Whitley Lodge Community Spirit is a non-profit organisation run by volunteers raising funds for the Whitley Lodge area, including the Summer Fair and Christmas events.