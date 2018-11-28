Whitley Bay site manager lands top accolade

A Whitley Bay man is building on his reputation after securing a prestigious accolade.

Chris Jamieson, who six months ago became Galliford Try Partnerships youngest site manager, has secured a NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award, which recognises the highest standards in house building.

The 28-year-old is one of 16 north east site managers to earn the award and is currently employed by the partnership’s North business at the North Farm development in Blyth.

Chris said: “I am proud of this achievement.”

He added: “My focus has always been to provide high quality homes that are appreciated by my clients and completing every build stage to the best standard possible has been key to this success.

“Since joining Galliford Try four-and-a-half years ago, I have been able to learn from a number of excellent site managers and develop my technical knowledge and managerial approach, as well as learning what it takes to go above and beyond in this industry.”

Chris will now be entered for the coveted NHBC Seal of Excellence.

Galliford Try Partnerships north managing director Sean Egan said: “We are extremely pleased for him. He has shown a real eagerness to learn and demonstrated an enviable attention to detail. We wish him well in the next stage of the competition.”