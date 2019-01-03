Whitley Bay students raise £2,000 to help food bank

Generous students helped raise thousands of pounds to ensure food was available for families in need.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Sixth Formers at Whitley Bay High School, visited Whitley Bay Foodbank to learn more about the challenges people in North Tyneside face, especially at Christmas.

Following an assembly, they set a challenge to raise £2,000 in two weeks.

Steve Williams, director of Sixth Form, said: “It was a bit of a risk. We basically said ‘we’ve promised £2,000 worth of food, clothing and equipment – now go and raise it!’

“It’s been a great two weeks though, the students have responded magnificently and whether through car washes, a jukebox, a pajama day or dozens of other ways, the money just kept rolling in!”

Before Christmas the students visited Sainsbury’s in Monkseaton to buy all the items needed ready to be collected by staff at the food bank.