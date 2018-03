The coast took a battering this afternoon as high tides brought huge waves.

The Environment Agency had issued a flood warning for high tides at Whitley Bay, Cullercoats and Tynemouth , and the Tyne Estuary at North Shields, South Shields and Howdon Pans.

Members of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade at St Mary's.

Our pictures show Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade on patrol at St Mary's Island, and waves crashing into Brown's Bay.