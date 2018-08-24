Whitley Bay teacher cooks up right business formula

A science teacher is hoping for a pizza the action after discovering the perfect formula for his new business.

Neil Cottiss, from Whitley Bay, is cooking up a storm with his own artisan mobile pizza company, Whitley Bay Pizza Co.

Neil began experimenting with outdoor pizza ovens, initially building his own from upturned terracotta plant pots, while making his own dough and pizza sauces and sourcing authentic cows’ milk mozzarella.

As a result, he quickly gained notoriety amongst family and friends for his stone baked pizzas and was encouraged to consider turning his passion in to a business.

Having upgraded his initial pizza oven to a commercial sized purpose-built mobile pizza oven, Whitley Bay Pizza Co was born and has been serving customers at Newcastle’s Quayside market for the past five months.

Neil is now expanding the business to provide his mobile pizza kitchen for private functions, festivals and a children’s party package.

Neil, a teacher of 18 years, said: “What started off as little more than me experimenting in the back garden building pizza ovens and sourcing the best ingredients, has quickly snowballed in to a busy business. We were overwhelmed by the response we received from our market stall and were regularly asked if we could cater for private functions. This summer we have been asked to bring our pizza oven and gazeebo to a number of weddings and garden parties and have been really well received by the guests.”

“We are really excited to be launching our children’s party package; as a father myself I know just how much work goes in to organising a kid’s party.

“We will take on all of this stress, providing children with hours of fun resulting in tasty, authentic pizzas.”