Win a chance to have afternoon tea with writer behind ITV hit Vera

The creator of hit ITV show ‘Vera’ is offering people the chance to have afternoon tea with her.

Crime writer Ann Cleeves is offering the prize to help the region’s very own children’s charity.

The author, who lives in Whitley Bay, is famous all over the world for her Vera Stanhope and Shetland books, both of which were turned into successful TV series starring Brenda Blethyn and Douglas Henshall.

Last year she was presented with the prestigious Crime Writers’ Association Diamond Dagger in London, the highest accolade within the genre. Previous winners have included PD James, John le Carre and Dick Francis.

Tomorrow (Friday, September 28) devoted fans will have the chance to win a money-can’t-buy auction prize she has donated to children’s charity, Children North East, which includes afternoon tea with Ann and a personally signed copy of her latest hardback Vera novel, The Seagull, set in Whitley Bay.

“It’s a chance to quiz me on all things Vera and Jimmy Perez,” said Ann. “And it’s my opportunity to help a charity that helps thousands of disadvantaged children and young people in our region,” she added.

The unique ‘tea for two’ will be auctioned at Children North East’s annual Sandcastle Ball on Friday at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Newcastle.

And don’t worry if you don’t have a ticket to the sell-out event as people can send ‘silent’ bids to the charity’s senior fundraiser, Carol Taylor until noon on Friday 28. Email carol.taylor@children-ne.org.uk