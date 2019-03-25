Win a chance to meet Shed Seven’s lead man Rick Witter

Organisers of a new music venue in Newcastle are offering a chance to meet and greet Rick Witter of Shed Seven.

Back to the 90s, based on Newcastle’s Quayside, is set to officially launch on Friday, April 26.

Hundreds of tickets have already been sold, and the night will feature an exclusive DJ set from the man himself along with a live performance from the UK’s number one Britpop tribute band, The National Anthems and a house DJ showing from the award-winning Our Little Indie DJs.

And as an exclusive to four lucky readers, those who hold a valid ticket will be in with a chance of having their photograph, and one of their guests, taken with Witter along with an official off stage meet with the man responsible for tracks such as ‘Going For Gold’, ‘Chasing Rainbows’ and ‘Disco Down’.

To enter the competition, which also includes complimentary drinks provided by the organisers, people must hold or buy a valid ticket and answer this question and provide a name, email address and phone number before 11am on Friday, March 29.

Which city does Shed Seven come from?

A) Manchester B) Leicester C) York

Email your entries to jon@jac-mediaonline.co.uk

Back to the 90s is a new 1990s indie themed club night taking place at Riverside Newcastle.

To buy tickets – priced at £12.50 – for the launch event, featuring Rick Witter of Shed Seven, The National Anthems and the Our Little Indie DJs, visit https://www.seetickets.com/event/back-to-the-90s/riverside-newcastle/1314421