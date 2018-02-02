Witnesses sought to Whitley Bay robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Whitley Bay.

The incident happened at about 10.15am on Monday at the Original Factory Shop, Park View.

The suspect entered the store in possession of a knife. He then left the scene with a quantity of cash taken from the till.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Inspector Rob Bosson, from Northumbria Police, said: “We appreciate there may be community concerns however, I want to reassure the public that this has been an isolated incident and police enquiries are being carried out

“We urge anyone with information to get in touch, even the smallest of detail may be helpful in our investigation.”

Police have arrested and charged a 53-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and he will appear in Newcastle Crown Court on February 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 276 290118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.