Woman injured in Whitley Bay street robbery

Police are appealing for information after a woman was robbed in the street in Whitley Bay.

Police received a report at about 6.30pm, January 16, that a 53-year-old woman had been attacked and had her Lowe Pro camera bag, containing her black Nikon D200 camera, stolen.

The incident happened in the rear lane behind the store ‘Happy Planet Accessories’ on Ilfracombe Gardens, Whitley Bay.

The woman was left with minor facial injuries, but was, understandably, extremely shaken up by the incident.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything.

Anyone who saw the incident, or believes they may have information about the man responsible, should contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 06850V/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.