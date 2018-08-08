Woman pleads guilty to murder of teenager

A North Tyneside resident has pleaded guilty to murdering a teenager more than 10 years ago.

Scott Pritchard was found fatally injured outside his home on Lyndsay Close in Hendon on January 7, 2004

He was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries, but doctors were unable to save him.

An investigation was launched to trace the person responsible for his murder, but nobody was convicted at the time.

The case remained open and detectives in Northumbria Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiries Team have periodically reviewed it.

But last Thursday, Karen Tunmore, 36, was charged with one count of murder after new information came to light.

She appeared before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday morning.

Tunmore, of Towton, Killingworth, was remanded in custody.

However, at a bail hearing on Tuesday, she dramatically entered a guilty plea.

She will now be sentenced by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court later in the year.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector John Bent, said: “It is rare for a murder case to remain open for so long because suspects are normally identified at a very early stage.

“I am glad that Scott’s family may finally see some justice, as it has been an incredibly difficult time for them since he passed away.

“To have your son murdered is tragic in itself, but for his killer to remain in the community for such a long time is heart-breaking.

“Hopefully, they can take some comfort from knowing that Karen Tunmore has been brought to justice.”