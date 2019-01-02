A record breaking number of runners took part in an annual post-Christmas run.

A total of 1,318 people took part in the Woodlawn Xmas Pudding Fun Run on Boxing Day – beating the previous record of 1,066 runners.

Alan Campbell MP with the first three men and women runners home.

Each of the runners received a Start Fitness Bag including a Christmas pudding and certificate at the event, organised by the Friends of Woodlawn and North Shields Poly Athletics Club.

Brenda Boyd, secretary of Friends of Woodlawn said: “Over the years the number of people taking part has increased gradually. This year the weather was perfect and there was an amazing turnout.

“Last year we ran out of puddings. This year the Master of Ceremonies kept telling people to give their puddings back if they didn’t want them.

“I’m sure some bags were handed out two or three times. We even have a handful left over.”

Participants in the annual Woodlawn Xmas Pudding Fun Run.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell, who has started the Run every year since 1997, said: “It’s an honour to be asked to start this race. It’s for excellent causes and is a real community effort. I want to say well done to the organisers and everyone who took part.”

The men’s winner was James Young in a time of 15mins 48secs ahead of fellow Morpeth Harriers teammates Ross Floyd and Andrew Lawrence.

The first ladies home were Charlotte Penfold (18’01”) of North Shields Polytechnic Athletics Club, Rochelle Falloon (18’56”) of Morpeth Harriers and Jane Gyles (20’07”) of Gateshead Harriers.

Woodlawn School, in West Monkseaton, is a school for children from two to 18-years-old with physical, medical and sensory needs.

Woodlawn’s Xmas Pudding Fun Run has taken place on all but two Boxing Days since 1985. Snow and ice saw the 2009 Run postponed to February and 2010’s cancelled altogether. Runners range in age from under eight to over 80.