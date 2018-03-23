Work continuing to improve Whitley Bay beauty spot

Work is continuing to improve a busy Whitley Bay beauty spot, despite the recent bad weather and snow.

Members of the Friends of Brierdene have still been able to carry on with their programme of improvements for the beauty spot, which stretches from The Links to Whitley Bay Golf Club.

Work includes planning 300 spring plants among the trees at the west end of the dene, digging out bramble runners and clearing paths.

The Friends’ AGM will be held at Whitley Bay Golf Club on Wednesday, April 25, starting at 7.30pm.

Later this year, they will be holding their annual Bio Blitz in the dene on Saturday, July 28, from 10am to 3pm.