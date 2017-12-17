Work is completed on new affordable homes

Work has been completed on a new £1million affordable housing development in Seaton Burn.

Bridge Court, which will be managed by housing provider Bernicia, comprises eight affordable rented homes.

Built by its own in-house construction team in conjunction with North Tyneside Council, the development boasts four one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom houses.

With work on the development beginning in February, the project has taken just 30 weeks to complete and bolsters Bernicia’s general needs and specialist housing in the area.

And officials are delighted with the final appearance of their homes, and keen to welcome residents.

Sean Heads, project manager at Bernicia, said: “Our newest provision of homes in Seaton Burn demonstrates our commitment towards providing high quality, affordable housing across the North East.

“We have plans to build 500 affordable homes across the Region in coming years, and are working closely with local communities to ensure that the properties we provide meet the needs of the people likely to live there.”

Coun John Harrison, North Tyneside Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “These homes are a very welcome addition to Seaton Burn and will help us get closer to our target of 3,000 new affordable homes for the borough over 10 years.”

For more information about Bridge Court, visit www.bernicia.com or call 0344 800 3800.