Work starts on improving footpaths in Wallsend

Work is under way to improve footpaths in Wallsend town centre.

New flagstones are being laid on the western side of Station Road after improvements to the eastern side in 2018.

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn, said: “I know how important the condition of roads and pavements is to our residents.

“I welcome this further work in Station Road, Wallsend, which will complement improvements in the area last year.”

The work currently taking place in the town is from the junction of High Street West to the junction of David Street.

The existing paving, immediately adjacent to the highway, is being replaced with new flagstones.

Subject to factors such as the weather, the scheme will be completed in early April.

Pedestrian diversions will be clearly signposted.