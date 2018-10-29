Work starts on new houses on Whitley Bay seafront

Work has started on another new housing development on Whitley Bay’s seafront.

The first bricks have been laid on the development of 12 modern homes on the site of the former Avenue Hotel.

Empress Point – named after the old Empress Ballroom – will feature three and four-bedroom townhouses, together with a ground floor apartment and maisonette on the corner of Park Avenue and Brook Street.

The homes are being brought forward by Aurora Properties on behalf of North Tyneside Council, with the project due to be completed next summer.

The development has been designed by Kier North Tyneside and is being built by Kier Services.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “This is an important site in the heart of the Whitley Bay regeneration area. This development will offer high quality homes in a prime location.

“The choice of name is also a very fitting reminder of the glory days of Whitley Bay, which are flooding back as we speak.

“I am delighted to see work getting started and I can’t wait to see the results.”

Mike Furze, regional director at Kier, said: “This marks another important milestone for the regeneration of Whitley Bay and the seafront.

“Working collaboratively with North Tyneside Council and Aurora Properties, we are proud to be developing new homes at Empress Point as we continue to help improve the quality of housing and facilities for residents across the borough.”

The land is being brought back into use for housing as part of North Tyneside Council’s ambitious £36m regeneration scheme for the coast, standing alongside the iconic Spanish City Dome, which reopened as a landmark leisure venue in June.

Further along the seafront, the authority is listening to offers for a plot of land once occupied by the Whisky Bends pub.

The council purchased the site in 2014 and has demolished the building and tidied up the area, creating a development opportunity that will support the continued regeneration of the coastline.