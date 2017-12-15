Work underway on new flood defence in Whitley Bay

Work is under way on the next phase of a £1.5million flood alleviation scheme.

The project – which aims to benefit Monkseaton, Shiremoor, Murton and Wellfield – involves capturing and storing surface water runoff and releasing it in a more controlled manner.

Earlier this year, phase one of the project saw three large dry storage basins and improved drainage ditches created in the fields next to the Fairfield Green estate at West Monkseaton.

Following the completion of landowner negotiations, phase two will start in fields to the north of the Metro line and to the west of Wellfield, where a naturally-occurring flood plain already exists.

The work – designed and delivered by Capita on behalf of North Tyneside Council – will see flood plain storage capacity increased by around 7,000 cubic metres by lowering field levels.

The flood plain will drain into an adjacent ditch which connects to a culvert that runs under Wellfield.

A small earth mound will be constructed to allow a controlled flow of surface water from the flood plain and ditch, providing an increased level of protection for Wellfield residents. Work is due for completion by spring 2018.

Coun John Harrison, cabinet member for housing and transport, said: “Following Thunder Thursday we were determined to increase flood protection for our residents.

“There has been a big investment to help reduce the flooding risk – dozens of schemes have been completed so far.”

“I’m delighted for residents in Monkseaton, Murton, Shiremoor and Wellfield that the next phase of this important project is about to begin.”

Capita’s North Tyneside Partnership Director, Richard Carmichael, said: “We’ve investigated, designed and delivered around 50 flood alleviation schemes for North Tyneside Council.

“The works to date have increased the flood protection for more than 1,200 homes – it’s great news that work on the second phase of this project can now get underway.”

The third part of the flood alleviation scheme will see the creation of a large dry storage basin and associated improved drainage in the field to the west of Briar Vale.

Agreements with the private landowner are being progressed and work is expected to start in 2018 once the process is concluded.