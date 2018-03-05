Working in harmony for the borough

Early morning visits have been paid to the parents of young people associated with crime and anti-social behaviour on a North Tyneside estate.

A number of households in the New York area received early wake-up calls from North Tyneside Council’s community protection team and Northumbria Police.

It is part of Operation Harmony, a joint initiative between the council and the police designed to tackle youth disorder.

Parents were handed legal notices, warning them that they risk legal action or their tenancy being terminated if their child doesn’t change their ways. Letters were also posted to neighbouring homes to tell them about the action and how to report any issues they witness.

The youngsters’ offences include harassing and verbally abusing residents, vandalism, and driving motorcycles at speed through the estate as well as riding them over grassy areas.

Richie Mitchell, manager of the community protection team said: “The majority of residents, young and old, make brilliant contributions to our community. North Tyneside remains one of the safest places to live and problems such as these are not widespread. However, no one should feel frightened or intimidated in their homes, or anywhere in North Tyneside, and we will always take firm and appropriate action against any perpetrators.

“We have been working very closely with the local community, along with the police and our youth offending team, to identify and address the issues as well as preventing any further offences.

“We have also built excellent relationships with local schools. As well as our enforcement action, our prevention and education work is key.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Michelle Caisley, from Northumbria Police, added: “We want to reassure residents that we take any incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB) very seriously.

“The work we carry out with the council is vital in ensuring that people feel safe in their community.”