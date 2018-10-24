WOW factor at North Shields party venue

A new party venue is offering children the WOW factor with a range of themed parties and school holiday activities.

WOW – World of Wonder – is the brainchild of mum-of-two Sarah Jackson after being faced with redundancy and frustrated by the lack of variation available for her own children’s parties.

WOW features a host of different activities for children.

She has now created her own unique space in North Shields, which she transforms to suit various themed events, ranging from Nerf gun parties to Sparkle parties.

The former property professional, who was aware of the issues faced by parents during school holidays, offers holiday clubs with a difference at the fun-filled venue.

Alongside edible slime parties, neon discos, Nerf gun battles and Lego parties, children aged six to 12 can now attend a range of holiday clubs at the venue; keeping them entertained whilst parents work.

Sarah said: “The themed parties have been a huge success.

WOW features a host of different activities for children.

“Basically we look after everything – from transforming the room to providing all the entertainment, food and party bags.

“We offer a whole host of different parties but are also more than happy to work with families to create their own unique themed parties.

“Feedback from the children and their parents has been so encouraging that we thought ‘Why not provide holiday club activities too?’

“I know from experience that children soon tire of having to go to clubs held at their school during the holidays so we’ve created a childcare setting the kids are excited to come to and where they feel like they’re attending a party.

“Rather than normal crafts or games, we’ve added the WOW factor to produce a host of extreme crafts and extreme games that the children just love!”

Sarah transformed a former joinery workshop into an amazing space, which can accommodate up to 30 children, approaching North Tyneside Council’s The Business Factory for support in setting up her new business.

She also received support through the professional consultancy programme to provide help and advice on marketing her new business.

And Sarah and the team continue to add to their venue with new activities such as the launch of their WOW Tube events, where You Tube obsessed kids have the opportunity to become their favourite You Tubers and record their own channels with their friends.

To find out more about WOW’s unique facilities visit www.northeastwow.co.uk

To find out more about the support available to businesses in north Tyneside through The Business Factory contact 0191 605 3110.