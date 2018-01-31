YMCA opens new day nursery

YMCA North Tyneside has opened a day nursery for young children in North Shields.

Formerly the site of HSBC bank, YMCA has fund-raised £465,000 to transform the building opposite its main facility on Church Way into a YMCA Day Nursery.

The nursery got the green light to open on Monday, January 8, after achieving Ofsted Registered status just before Christmas.

Rachel Danielson, manager of YMCA Day Nursery, is delighted that recruitment of children is already ahead of expectations.

She said: “We have the capacity for up to 65 babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers on site.

“We’re so excited that more than a dozen parents and carers have already chosen to place their children in our care.

“A lot of time and energy went into designing the facility so that all three ages groups would have the very best nursery experience.

“I can’t wait to see all the rooms and outside play area buzzing with activity.”

Dean Titterton, chief executive for YMCA North Tyneside added: “YMCA is all about young people, so we’re delighted that we can now help the very youngest local children to develop and thrive.

“Our dedicated team of childcare professionals are committed to developing confidence and creativity within each and every child, fostering a sense of individuality and developing a strong sense of community. Through our approach, we hope to give every child the best chance of reaching their potential.”

YMCA Day Nursery is just a couple of minutes from bus and Metro links, and is readily accessible by car. It boasts separate rooms for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers, as well as an extensive outdoor play area and an amazing sensory room, which all age groups get the opportunity to use.

YMCA Day Nursery is open 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and accepts 15 and 30-hour funded child care places.

For more information see www.ymcanursery.co.uk