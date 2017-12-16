Young and old come together for social experiment

A group of babies visited a care home as part of a social experiment to beat loneliness in the elderly.

The babies, who all attend Hartbeeps sessions in Tynemouth and Monkseaton, visited residents at Homeside Lodge Care Home, in Wallsend, where they took part in a Hartbeeps session.

Session leader Natalie Jupp said: “I watched the Channel 4 documentary, Old people’s home for four-year-olds, and it gave me the idea.

“It showed so many benefits to mental and physical health by having interaction with young children, so I asked my group members if they’d like to get involved. We had a fantastic turn out and the residents and babies really enjoyed the day.”

The TV documentary saw pre-schoolers swap their nursery for a nursing home to join a group of pensioners in a Bristol care home for six weeks, which helped to beat loneliness in the elderly.

Natalie is now hoping to take the sessions to other care homes in the borough.

For more details on Hartbeeps, visit www.hartbeeps.com