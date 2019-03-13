Young footballers net new kit

Young footballers have scored new sets of kit courtesy of a nearby developer.

Forest Hall Juniors have netted new kit thanks to a donation from Taylor Wimpey North East.

The club, which plays close to Taylor Wimpey’s Rutherford Manor development, received a boost of £1,000 from the homebuilder.

Steven Clarke, coach at Forest Hall Juniors, said: “We are thrilled to receive such generous support from Taylor Wimpey. We have a large squad so the donation is really important to help with the costs of kitting the kids out.”

Sarah Northcott, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “Forest Hall Juniors is a great club at the heart of the community. We couldn’t be more pleased to provide this contribution towards the kits.”