Young footballers net new kit

Forest Hall Juniors in their new kits provided by Taylor Wimpey North East. Picture by Allinsons Photography
Young footballers have scored new sets of kit courtesy of a nearby developer.

Forest Hall Juniors have netted new kit thanks to a donation from Taylor Wimpey North East.

The club, which plays close to Taylor Wimpey’s Rutherford Manor development, received a boost of £1,000 from the homebuilder.

Steven Clarke, coach at Forest Hall Juniors, said: “We are thrilled to receive such generous support from Taylor Wimpey. We have a large squad so the donation is really important to help with the costs of kitting the kids out.”

Sarah Northcott, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “Forest Hall Juniors is a great club at the heart of the community. We couldn’t be more pleased to provide this contribution towards the kits.”