Youngster going to big lengths in aid of charity close to her heart

A youngster has been joined by a host of celebrities, including local panto stars, in making a splash for a charity close to her heart.

Emelia-Paige Williams lost one of her twin sisters, Darcey, when she was 23-months-old.

Emelia-Paige Williams (right) who is raising awareness of the charity Darcey's Dream in memory of her sister.

Now the three-year-old is supporting her mother Petra with Darcey’s Dream after no support was offered for Darcey’s father Simon, Emelia-Paige or Darcey’s twin sister Layla-Grace.

The aim of the north east charity is to help bereaved families and siblings after the death of a baby or child, with one area providing sibling memory boxes.

The charity also offers a range of support services, including sibling distraction therapy and counselling, and breathing monitors are provided for ‘rainbow babies’ born after the loss of a baby or child.

Emelia-Paige, who aims to be a trustee at Darcey’s Dream when she is old enough, has embarked on her own fundraising drive by completing a series of sponsored swims.

Among those who have joined her in the pool are the stars of the Dick Whittington pantomime at Playhouse Whitley Bay, including Anthony Costa from boyband Blue, as well as actor and comedian Steve Walls, Matt Pagan from Collabro, ex-professional footballers Darren Williams, Lee Howey and Gordon Armstrong, radio presenters Alfie Joey, Anna Foster, Tom Campbell and Martin Lowes, Paralympic British swimmer Lyndon Longhorne, and more.

She has swims lined up with singers Michelle Heaton, Jessica Pease and Sam Ebenezer, and rugby player Matt Thompson.

Petra, of Wallridge, near Matfen, said: “There are not enough words to describe how proud I am of my eldest daughter, she really does amaze me everyday with her strength and determination.

“She tells everybody we meet about her campaign and how she’s helping other children like herself and getting everybody to listen that siblings grieve too. I admire her courage so much and I wish I had half her strength.

“She gives me the strength I need daily and her and my other children are the reason I was determined to make a difference around sibling loss.

“My ‘mini me’ Emelia-Paige is not just my daughter, she is my best friend and she keeps Darcey’s memory alive just as much as me in the conversations we have daily.”

For more information on the charity visit www.darceysdream.com

For more about the swims visit Facebook page @10lengthsfordarcey