Youngsters score deal for new strips

Young footballers have netted a sponsorship deal for new strips.

Whitley Bay-based supply teacher firm First Class Supply has kicked-off a new sponsorship deal that will see youngsters kitted out with smart football strips.

Dozens of boys and girls playing at Under 11, 12, 13 and 14 level for North Tyneside Schools Football Association will wear the new kit for the 2017/18 football season.

First Class Supply wanted to help after being approached by U11s coach Gavin Storey, also headteacher at Cullercoats Primary School.

The current kit is a mix of different individual school strips, with some falling apart.

Gavin Storey said: “Boys and girls will be delighted with their new kit and will be really looking forward to wearing it.

“We are extremely grateful to the directors of First Class Supply and will be doing all that we can to ensure this success is reflected on the pitch.”

First Class Supply director and founder Lesley Robinson said she saw an opportunity to help the local schools participating in the competition and decided to sponsor all of the teams.

She added: “We wanted to help and see that all of the teams were suitably kitted out.

“We have been working in partnership with most of the schools involved for years, so it’s fantastic to be able to give something back that will help contribute to their success.

“It’s also an opportunity to support grassroots football and the local community while raising awareness of our company and the work that we do.”