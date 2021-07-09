Katie Price insists ‘I’m not addicted,’ following cat-eye lift, bum lift and body liposuction in Turkey

Businesswoman and model Katie Price appeared on Good Morning Britain today (9 June), to inform viewers of her latest plastic surgeries, insisting she’s not addicted to going under the knife.

Price, 43, recently told how she feared for her life after turning down a blood transfusion as she thought she might contract coronavirus from it.

She had flown to Turkey to undergo a Brazilian bum lift and body liposuction, the country is currently on the UK’s red list.

'I am not addicted'

On GMB, she told how she’s had “full body lipo[suction] and some of my own fat put in my bum [a Brazilian bum lift].”

She also had a cat eye lift, a procedure aimed at lengthening the eye opening while also lifting the outer corner, and a lip lift to stop her fillers from making her look like “a duck”.

The mother-of-five insisted “I am not addicted”, but that having her body fat redistributed in her bum was all part of her body ‘MOT’, as her body is “knackered”.

Price broke both her legs in a freak accident while on holiday last year, which she said amplified her pursuit of surgery, as she had gained some weight from being wheelchair bound.

'like an MOT'

She said her body is: “like a car – you have an MOT. If you get a scratch or a dent, you fix it.

“That’s how I feel with my body. I’m not trying to look younger and I definitely don’t want that alien look – when people go over the top and look like freaks.”

Price recently hit out at Love Island’s Sharon and Faye for being annoyed about comments fellow contestant Hugo made about not like “fake personalities or looks,” Faye took it personally as she has had cosmetic procedures done.

She also said she would advise people in their 20s to wait before going under the knife, as surgery “isn’t fun and games, it is painful and it’s irreversible.”

“Everyone’s got imperfections, I could go over the top but I don’t want to look like a freak,” she added.

She recently told The Sun that she was “too weak” following her latest bout of surgery, adding: “Honestly, I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific, ‘Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie’.

“I just thought, ‘This is it, I’m going to die. I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein or a fake doll’.”

She told GMB she had travelled to Turkey for the procedures, which is on the red-list and should only be travelled to under emergency circumstances.