These are the top ten girls and boys baby names falling out of favour with parent

The top 20 baby names on the risk of extinction have been revealed.

Some of the names may come as a surprise, with popular choices, including Lauren, Courtney and Jodie, have all made the top ten.

The list was created by Flowercard, who created the list using data from the Office of National Statistics.

On the boys list, the data revealed that Mitchell is the number one most endangered name across the UK, followed by Kieran and Ross, with Brandon and Craig next.

Meanwhile, on the girls list Kirsty comes out top, followed by Jordan, Shauna and Shannon.

Here are the two lists in full.

Top ten girls names at risk

Kirsty Jordan Shauna Shannon Courtney Lauren Gemma Jodie Jade Natasha

Top ten boys names at risk