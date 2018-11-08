After 29 years Tynemouth Motor Company has moved

Tynemouth Motor Company has now moved from Albion Road to 8 Lawson Street, North Shields.

Tynemouth Motor Company provides a fantastic range of vehicles to customers across the North East, with cars ranging from as little as £1,000 to £20,000.

Tynemouth Motor Company's team - Steve (mechanic), Kash (sales), Marty (owner) and Dave (mechanic)

After being situated on Albion Road for many years, it was now time for the company to find new premises more suited to their needs.

Marty Pearson, owner of Tynemouth Motor Company, said “Our rent was put up by 61% in our previous building.

"We are an independent garage, and this meant it was the ideal time to look for new premises that allowed us to showcase our range of vehicles in the best possible way.”

The new landlord, the Duke of Northumberland, came to their rescue offering the new site on 8 Lawson Street, with a fair price, assisting in the transport of the servicing machinery, tools and computers.

Tynemouth Motor Company entrance

Marty had previously supplied cars to the family and was over the moon to be his customer for the move.

The new location is in an up-and-coming part of North Shields, and the location for many long-established companies such as CTS car parts, Dowse Cranes, who are just next door, as well as new company BOAR Fitness.

They are also just a stone's throw away from the new Smiths Dock Development, bringing a range of homes to the waterfront.

Tynemouth Motor Company are currently offering all customers servicing from £69 and MOTs from £24.99, seven days a week with courtesy vehicles if required.

You will be in safe hands as owner Marty has over 35 years in the business, and his trusted mechanics Steve and brother Dave have more than 40 years combined experience working on a variety of vehicles.

Front of house is managed by Kash, who has a passion for sales and marketing and also runs the company's social media. He makes sure the customers have the best experience from start to finish.

During winter, Tynemouth Motor Company are putting customer safety first with a free Winter Health Check for all cars - no booking required. Simply visit them at 8 Lawson Street, and one of the team members will look over your car while you enjoy a nice cup of tea - great for peace of mind over the winter months.

If you’re after a used vehicle - visit the website to see the local garage's stock, or pop into the showroom and see the range of locally-sourced vehicles all with low mileage.

All vehicles also come fully serviced and with an MOT, with HPI Gold Check and a six-month comprehensive warranty included. To view videos of all their cars - visit Tynemouth Motor Company’s website here.

Whether you're after a new used car, or looking to upgrade your current one - visit Tynemouth Motor Company who will look after you from start to finish with a great local experience.

Tynemouth Motor Company is at 8 Lawson Street, North Shields, Tyne and Wear, NE29 6TF. You can contact them on 0191 2703050, or visit them online https://www.tynemouthmotorcompany.co.uk/