34-run win for Percy Main
Percy Main won by 34 runs when they beat Lintz 1sts at home in Northumberland & Tyneside Division 1 on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 09:57
Sameer Haque was 50 not out and Michael Phillips hit 43 and Percy put on 209-9, with Paul Lumley taking four wickets. Nathan Clennell hit 62 as Lintz replied with 175 all out, Haque taking three wickets.
Percy 2nds (134-6 – Craig Bird 55) beat Civil Service 1sts (130 all out – Raghu Adimulam 3-28) by four wickets in Division 4.