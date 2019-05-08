60-run win for Tynemouth CC

Tynemouth (229-5 dec) beat Felling (169 by 60) runs.

Before the NE Premier League game at Preston Avenue, Harry Smith of new club sponsor S&B EPS Ltd, manufacturers of expanded polystyrene, made a presentation to Tynemouth CC chairman Graeme Hallam.

On a bitterly cold day, Tynemouth then proved too strong for Felling, largely thanks to major contributions from their Durham CCC players George Harding and Mike Jones who both excelled for the home side.

Tynemouth skipper Ben Debnam won the toss and decided to bat first on a good track that played well all day.

Felling’s opening bowlers Paul Leonard and Dale Shaw started well by removing skipper Nick Armstrong and Matty Brown each for single-figure scores. Mike Jones at the other end played nicely from the start though, combining solid forward defence with some sublime extra-cover drives and racing to a half-century with a huge hit onto the rugby field next door! He found an able partner in home debutant David Mansfield, a new arrival from Cleethorpes CC now living locally, who grew in confidence as his innings progressed. Together they put on a fine century partnership which took the game away from Felling.

Mansfield made 54 and was a good foil for Jones, pulling anything short with fast hands and good timing while the Durham man went through the gears, making 82 before being stumped down the leg side off the bowling of Chris Nicholls.

A fine fifth-wicket partnership of 74 between George Harding and Barry Stewart followed, allowing an early declaration from Debnam at 229-5 in just 51 overs.

In the Felling reply, Wesley Bedja bowled a good opening spell for Tynemouth, dismissing both openers. Owen Gourley, opening the bowling for the first time, chipped in with the wicket of Leonard to have the visitors in trouble at 25-3.

For a while, it looked like Felling might make a fist of it – Eddie Hurst played well for 69 and he received good support from Alan Jones and Graeme Wright – but it was Harding who swung the game back to Tynemouth with four wickets.