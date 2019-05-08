Biggest win for golfer Belsham

Whitley Bay golfer Rosie Belsham won the Fairhaven Trophy for ladies in Lancashire at the weekend.

It was a weekend of personal firsts as she powered to 23-under par and a 20-shot win over Darcey Harry of Wales. On the par 75 course she shot rounds of 70, 68, 69 and 70, giving her the biggest win of her career to date.

Two weeks ago, the 17-year-old decided to make significant swing changes and worked hard on the range to groove them.

“It really paid off,” she said. “I knew my short game was in really good shape, I just didn’t have any expectation of my long game. But after the first round, I knew I was playing well!”