Defeats for Percy Main and Whitley Bay cricket

In the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League Division 1 Percy Main 1sts went down to a 106 run defeat at the hands of Newcastle City.

Newcastle put on 226 all out with five players hitting between 24-38. David Anderson took 4-33 for Percy, who in reply were 120 all out with opener Laurie Robson top scoring on 41. Zohaib Khan did most of the damage with 6-14.

In Division 3 Whitley Bay 1sts lost by 108 runs away to Ashington Rugby 1sts.

Lewis Tanney hit 82 as Ashington posted 223-7 with Ivan Pearson claiming 3-45.

In reply, Whitley were all out for 115 with Steve Kirk on 37 and Jay Virpura on 36.Scott Maddison claimed 5-26.

Percy Main 2nds won by 31 runs at home to Newcastle City 2nds in Division 4.

Percy put on 146 withZayn Ahmed taking 5-27. Newcastle were 115 all out in reply with Michael Boyd taking 4-31.

Whitley Bay 2nds lost by five wickets at home to Clara Vale 1sts.

Bay were 130 all out with Amit Patel on 37, Steve Hilton taking 4-19. Shahzad Alvi hit 67 not out as Clara replied with 131-5.

In Division 5, Monkseaton 1sts won by six wickets at home to Morpeth 2nds.

Morpeth batted first and after losing both opening bats to ducks they managed to put on 147 all out with Christian Takher on 38 not out, Ryan Hope on 37 and Paul Wonders on 35.

Adam Doyle took 4-42 and Mark Stewart 3-18.

In their innings, Monkseaton ran it down in 33 overs at 149-4 with Gary Benns on 37 not out and opener Richard Ord on 32 the main contributors.

Matthew Dodds claimed two wickets for Morpeth.

In Division Six, Monkseaton 2nds travelled to take on Newcastle 3rds where they went down to a six wicket defeat.

Monkseaton batted first but they struggled throughout and with Malcolm Anderson their toip scorer on 17 not out , they finished on 92 all out, 34 of which were extras.

Will McLaughlin took 3-15 with the ball for Newcastle, who in reply needed less than 19 overs to chase it down at 93-4.

Adam Wiltshire (23) and Piran Reitze (22) were the leading bats for the home side, Gary Errington claiming 3-16 for Monkseaton.

* This weekend’s fixtures in the Northumberland & Tyneside League are:

Division 1 - Consett 1sts v Percy Main 1sts.

Division 3 - Whitley Bay 1sts v Warkworth 1sts.

Division 4 - Percy Main 2nds v Whitley Bay 2nds.

Division 5 - Alnwick 2nds v Monkseaton 1sts.

Division 6 - Monkseaton 2nds v Civil Service 2nds.

Wed, May 15 - William Birkett Memorial Cup - Percy Main 2nds v Whitley Bay 2nds (6pm start).