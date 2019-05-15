Dopuble defeat for Monkseaton CC despite unbeaten 71 from Ord

It was a disappointing weekend for Monkseaton Cricket Club as its teams suffered a double defeat.

The 1st XI picked up only five points from their trip to Alnwick 2nd XI as they went down by 54 runs.

The hosts won the toss and decided to bat first, with opener Bradley Spiers’ half-century helping his team to 162-7 after their 40 overs.

In response, Monkseaton performed poorly with the bat. Opener Richard Ord made the only significant contribution, remaining unbeaten on 71 as wickets fell at the other end as the visitors posted 108-9.

Mark Tunstall’s side will hope to return to winning ways on Saturday when they host Cramlington 2nd XI at Churchill Playing Fields in NTCL Division Five (North).

l The 2nd XI went down by 62 runs in their Division Six (South) game against Civil Service 2nds – but there was one notable consolation from the afternoon.

Youngster Joseph Eyre recorded the superb figures of 5-19 from 7.5 overs. He was the pick of the bowlers, supported by skipper Tony Errington (4-31) as Civil Service made 173 all out.

In response, only opener Dave Turnbull (69) offered any resistance, his score making the bulk of his team’s final total of 111 all out.

This Saturday, the 2nd XI face Kirkley 2nd XI away (1pm start).