Another away day win for Bay

Washington 1-2 Whitley Bay

Whitley deservedly claimed the points at Washington on Tuesday evening as they recorded their seventh consecutive away league victory.

Goals from Liam Brooks in the first half and Callum Johnston 20 minutes from time were enough to see off lowly Washington, though in a controversial ending, both sides had a player sent off and the hosts scored a late consolation with a disputed stoppage time penalty.

Playing into a blustery wind, Whitley took the lead in the 18th minute when Thibault Charmey’s perfectly placed pass set Liam Brooks through on goal and he comfortably beat Dan Gladstone from 15 yards. Whitley had the better of the chances but could not add to their score before the interval. Josh Nearney, Brooks and Tom Potter all had attempts parried or pushed away in the second half before Alex Kempster, only four minutes after coming off the bench, also had a shot parried by Gladstone and Callum Johnston pounced to slot the loose ball into the net.

Washington had their former French international Pascal Chimbonda sent off for foul and abusive language immediately after Johnston’s goal and after the referee brandished a series of yellow cards, he then showed red to Bay defender Josh Nearney after a challenge that appeared to warrant no more than a caution.

In stoppage time, Washington were awarded a penalty after an innocuous looking challenge and Jake Pickard reduced the arrears but it was too little too late for the hosts as Whitley comfortably held on for a victory that lifted them up to seventh place in the table with games in hand on all but one of the sides above them.