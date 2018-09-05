Another six of the best from Whitley

Esh Winning 0-6 Whitley Bay

Last week, Whitley scored six goals in the FA Cup; on Saturday they scored six more, this time in the FA Vase as they ran out convincing winners on a warm and sunny afternoon at Esh Winning.

The highlight of the afternoon was a hat-trick for Jack Foalle, bringing his total for the season to nine from eight games.

The scoreline did not reflect the part that Esh Winning played in the game and they were unfortunate to see three attempts on goal hit the woodwork.

Whitley made the vital breakthrough in the 35th minute when Foalle’s cross from the right into the box was knocked on by Ramsey and Martin got in between two defenders to slide the ball home from close range.

In the final minute of the half Whitley doubled their lead when Foalle beat the offside trap and slotted the ball past Heiniger from 15 yards with the hosts convinced that the assistant should have raised his flag.

The two goal half -time lead was harsh on Esh who had matched Whitley in every respect other than their finishing.

With the benefit of a two goal advantage, Whitley began to assert themselves more in the second period and after Martin’s teasing low cross had been put narrowly wide of his own goal by a defender, they added a third in fine style. With 57 minutes played, Karl Ross advanced unchallenged up the right and when he crossed to the edge of the box, Stephen Ramsey connected perfectly, volleying the ball into the roof of the net.

Esh fought back bravely and with 66 minutes played, skipper Max Stoker struck the post with a powerful shot. Two minutes later substitute Kieran Brannen who had only been on the pitch for six minutes, sprinted clear of the home defence and drilled home the fourth goal.

This seemed to break the spirits of the Esh players and four minutes later they conceded a fifth when they lost possession inside their own half and Foalle latched onto the ball before racing through and with the home defence in disarray he slotted it into the net.

The sixth came when Foalle spotted Heiniger off his line and neatly lobbed the ball over the keeper to complete his hat trick and send the visiting fans home happy.