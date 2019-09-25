Ashington sunk by Jones hat-trick

Ashington FC.

Damien Stevens had given the Colliers the lead on the hour before super sub Jones put the skids under the home side with his treble inside an eight minutes period.

Then with a little over five minutes of normal time remaining, Jacob Forster added a fourth for the second division outfit who are flying high in the second division of the Ebac Northern League.

After a dull and highly uneventful opening 45 minutes there was little to suggest a flurry of goals in the second period. The first chance came in the ninth minute when Allotment full back Ryan Higgins ventured inside the Ashington penalty area and his full blooded drive was fisted way by ‘keeper Adam McHugh.

It was a full quarter hour before the home side carved out a chance with Jamie Hanson’s right footer being cleared from the danger zone by skipper Jack Errington. In the 19th minute, the visitors caught Ashington on the break switching the ball from right to left and former Collier Luke Parkinson moved inside his marker but looked on as his effort drifted narrowly wide of the post.

Then in the 36th minute after ‘keeper Finlay Hodgson had left his area to clear, the ball fell to the feet of Danny Anderson whose superbly struck chip from 25 yards hit the top of the bar and went over. In the closing stages of the half, Dan O’Reilly almost unlocked the door when he burst through and played in Stevens but Hodgson read the situation perfectly and came out to smother the ball.

The Wansbeck side began the second half showing more purpose and Hanson was not far off target following an Anderson free-kick. The home side had penalty shouts turned aside by referee Stephen Dial after Hanson went to ground inside the area then a cross from Thomas Kalthoeber which was headed back by Stevens saw David Edwards side foot wide.

However on the hour, Ashington’s pressure paid off when they went in front. Hanson and O’Reilly were initially involved and when the latter rolled the ball wide, Stevens lashed a low right footer from 20 yards which found a gap between Hodgson and the post. West had just introduced Jones for Bruno Mendes-Correia and it was the substitute who turned the game on its head.

Ashington’s lead lasted only seven minutes as Gavin Caines sliced an attempted clearance and when West picked up possession to find Jones on the left, he advanced then drove wide of McHugh. Four minutes later, Jones added his second with an exquisite right footed curler from just inside the area which drifted over McHugh and dropped just inside the upright.

On 75 minutes, the sub completed his hat-trick, sending McHugh the wrong way with an emphatic penalty after Shane Donaghey had been sent sprawling inside the box by Lewis Robson. Incredibly not content with three, Jones almost replicated his wonder goal with another effort going just over before Ashington sub Dylan Williamson was sent to the sin bin for a remark made to the assistant.

In the 84th minute, the visitors made it four when Forster swept the ball home after receiving from sub Michael Trodd following a corner on the right.

And West – who hammered Ashington 5-1 in the Techflow Northumberland Senior Cup at Druid Park last season – came close to going nap again when that man Jones cut inside and unleashed a drive which struck the base of the post. In the 90th minute, Stevens sprung the offside trap and was clean through but his second touch was too heavy which allowed Hodgson the opportunity to make a fine block.