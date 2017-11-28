Bainbridge nets two for Robins

Penrith 0-3 North Shields

North Shields saw off a battling Penrith on Saturday and kept a clean sheet to boot.

The Robins, who encountered a difficult time in the first half, with Penrith having their fair share of the chances, delivered a second half to remember as they took over.

Two goals from man in form Gareth Bainbridge and a third from Craig McFarlane capped the 3-0 win.

Bainbridge could count himself as being unlucky not to net a hat-trick as the home keeper Copland made two good saves whilst the striker also fired another effort over the bar.

Bainbridge netted his first from the spot on 20 minutes after Mason was fouled.

In the second half he made it 2-0 after 63 minutes and Mcfarlane put the icing on the cake with the third.

Harmison almost made it four near the end but was denied by Copland.