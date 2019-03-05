Bay close to naming new boss

Following a free weekend, Whitley Bay FC return to action on Saturday when they travel to Shildon for the first game between the sides this season.

There is then a rare midweek game on Tuesday when Whickham are the visitors to Hillheads.

In the meantime, supporters await news of the new managerial appointment following the departure of Mick Mulhern, who parted company with the club following a 9-0 defeat at the hands of Hebburn a fortnight ago.

Applications for the vacant post were advertised and interviews have been taking place over the past few days. The club say they hope to be in a position to make an announcement shortly.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Whitley Bay’s League Cup semi-final clash away to Newcastle Benfield will be played on Wednesday, March, 27 with a 7.30pm kick-off.