Bay reach final as Main make Bowl exit

Percy Main 0-2 Whitley Bay A

Percy Main failed to reproduce their improved form of late and went out of the Northumberland Senior Benevolent Bowl at the semi final stage following a disappointing home showing against Whitley Bay ‘A.’

They will now face either Newcastle University or Killingworth in the final, whose game was postponed.

The opening exchanges saw both sides test each other out, Whitley’s Michael Bell fired low into the hands of Rob Rodgerson, while at the other end, Sam Thompson’s effort cleared the crossbar. But it was the visitors who went closest to breaking the deadlock on 21 minutes, as Paul Dunn’s right wing centre was headed just past the far post by Connor Campbell.

Percy Main themselves had a good chance minutes after as Senior found himself one on one with goalkeeper Callum Harley, who did well to block his initial effort and the loose ball fell to Thompson whose shot was also blocked and subsequently cleared by the visitors defence.

The Main were left to rue that miss as Whitley Bay took the lead with a goal out of nowhere on 26 minutes, as Dunn fastened onto a loose ball some 30 yards from goal and lofted the ball over the head of Rodgerson.

Whitley Bay started the second half in the ascendancy as Campbell brought a save from Rodgerson and McKenzie Sharp’s deep cross was bravely headed from under his own crossbar by an under pressure Rob Watson, but he was powerless to prevent Campbell hitting Whitley’s second on 48 minutes.

This Saturday, Percy Main face Ponteland United at Purvis Park, 2pm KO.