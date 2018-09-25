Bay’s FA Cup run ended by Altrincham

Altrincham 5-0 Whitley Bay

FA Cup 2nd qualifying round

Whitley’s impressive FA Cup run came to an end with a heavy defeat at Altrincham but there was no disgrace in this outcome against a side from three divisions higher in the football pyramid.

The opening stages were evenly contested and it took 28 minutes for the home side to find a way through when a well placed ball from skipper Jake Moult set Hulme through on goal and he confidently beat Flynn from 12 yards to put the home side in front.

A crucial moment in the game came in the 41st minute when Karl Ross was beaten to the ball in his own half and when the hosts raced forward, Ibby Hassan brought down Max Harrop 25 yards from goal and was perhaps harshly shown a red card by referee Aaron Jackson.

Down to ten men, it got even worse for Whitley in the final minute of the half when Hulme went to ground in the six yard box as Flynn made a desperate effort to reach the ball and Mr Jackson pointed to the spot.

But for the second round in a row, Flynn saved a spot kick and Bay’s hopes were still alive.

In the second half , ten minutes after the resumption, Altrincham got their second goal, Moult linking up well with Hulme before lashing the ball high into the net from close range.

The home side got their third goal with 66 minutes played after Moult sent a header crashing off the bar from a left wing corner and the rebound was poked home by Hannigan.

There was no way back for Whitley now and the side from Greater Manchester were in complete control. Substitute Tom Peers added the fourth after 74 minutes, tapping home a cross from the by-line by the impressive Hulme and it was the same player who rounded off the scoring six minutes from time when he latched onto a great ball out of defence by Harrop, raced away down the left and sent a perfectly executed chip shot over the advancing Flynn and into the far corner of the net.

* Whitley play their first Northern League game for almost a month when they welcome Bishop Auckland to Hillheads on Saturday. This will be the first of three games against the top six sides in the next eight days. On Tuesday Sunderland RCA visit, kick off 7.30pm.