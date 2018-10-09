Best from Whitley to beat leaders

Hebburn Town 1-4 Whitley Bay

Whitley produced one of their best performances of the season with a convincing victory at league leaders Hebburn Town.

Whitley made an excellent start, taking the lead inside three minutes when Ardelean headed down into the path of Peter Glen-Ravenhill who curled a tremendous 18 yard shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Fairly was proving the main threat for Hebburn and he set up the equaliser for the Hornets after 26 minutes, cutting in from the right and playing the ball low across the 18 yard box where Graeme Armstrong turned and drove in a shot that crashed off the post and rebounded into the path of Michael Richardson who slotted home the loose ball from close range.

Three minutes before the break, Olly Martin drilled a 25 yard free kick wide of the target as Whitley looked the likelier side to add to their score, but the sides were level at the interval.

Eight minutes into the second half, a break down the left saw Whitley retake the lead. Glen-Ravenhill burst forward and played the ball to Ardelean near the left touch line. His quick pass found Lewis Walton who delivered a teasing cross t and Glen-Ravenhill, who had continued his run only just failed to reach with his head. However, Olly Martin was coming in at the back post and he slotted the ball past Jennison for an excellent well worked goal.

Hebburn’s response was to bring on former Bay legend Paul Chow in a bid to get back in the game and he immediately posed a threat but he was alone figure up front and the Whitley defence was not seriously troubled.

In the 64th minute Whitley increased their lead with a memorable and record breaking goal. It came when Martin crossed deep from the right and the ball was played back towards the edge of the box by Luke Salmon where Jack Foalle met it perfectly, clipping the ball high into the top corner of the net.

The prolific Bay striker had scored for the ninth consecutive game, a remarkable achievement and a new club record.

In the 89th minute, Foalle was tripped by Gilhespey. This time referee Chris Keightley had no hesitation in awarding a penalty and Gavin Caines put the icing on the cake.