Buchanan signs on for Robins

The former Ashington, defender has a wealth of experience across the United Kingdom and even further afield.

Having began his career with Bolton Wanderers, the Northern Irishman made a real name for himself with Lisburn Distillery. Following this six-year spell, he spent some time playing in Australia with both Brisbane Olympic and Gold Coast United. He returned to the North East in 2010 with Gateshead before joining Blyth Spartans.